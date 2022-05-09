Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Canon were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 6.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAJ. StockNews.com lowered Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Canon Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

