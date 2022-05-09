Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 116.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.11.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $58.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.78 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,306.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

