Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,095 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.73% of Oncorus worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONCR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in Oncorus by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Oncorus by 84.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Oncorus by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 361,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

ONCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCR opened at $1.10 on Monday. Oncorus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 4.27.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

