Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,422 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 54,721 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 17,887,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 79,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

GSAT stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.04.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

