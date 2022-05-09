Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $11.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRZ. Raymond James upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

