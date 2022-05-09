Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $842,000 Investment in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SON. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,393,000 after acquiring an additional 707,712 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,059,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,337,000 after acquiring an additional 377,744 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 270,229 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after acquiring an additional 175,577 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 449.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 182,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 149,674 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SON stock opened at $60.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -461.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

