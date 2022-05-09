Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,328 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $23.99 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIM. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

