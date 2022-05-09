Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,869 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.19.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.