Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,417 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $6,521,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $54.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $36,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,452. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.