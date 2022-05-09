Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 431,853 Shares of Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) by 679.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431,853 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.27% of Eqonex worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eqonex by 1,027.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Eqonex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eqonex by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Eqonex by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 162,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQOS opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83. Eqonex Limited has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eqonex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It builds products, delivers services, and develops solutions that utilize distributed ledger and other technologies to enhance the efficiency of financial markets and the current cryptocurrency industry. The company operates EQONEX cryptocurrency exchange, an exchange for the trading of virtual currencies; and an over-the-counter trading platform, as well as digital assets trading tool.

