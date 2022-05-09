Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,207 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock valued at $203,076,165 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $38.31 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

