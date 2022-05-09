Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,046,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 114,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 18,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

LOMA opened at $5.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $661.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.26.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.78 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOMA. UBS Group cut Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

