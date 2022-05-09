Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,159 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Newell Brands by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,333,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,466 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,131 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,514,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,434,000 after acquiring an additional 766,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,831,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,974,000 after acquiring an additional 303,671 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

NWL opened at $22.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

