Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,535 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $55.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.58.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.