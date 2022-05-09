Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 15,027 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,027 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 316,809 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 161,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 159,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 250,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

Invesco stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. Invesco’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

