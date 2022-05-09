Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,600 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,373.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

PBW stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $96.48.

