Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 161,280 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,280 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Baozun worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Baozun by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Baozun by 94.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Baozun by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Baozun by 71.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Baozun’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

About Baozun (Get Rating)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.