Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 16,304 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,304 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Tecnoglass worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGLS shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 38.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

