Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 437 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887,384 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $566,271,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,960,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,780,000 after acquiring an additional 673,733 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,190.4% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,128,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,185,000 after acquiring an additional 314,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68.

