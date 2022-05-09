Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,415 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.39% of DarioHealth worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 706.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in DarioHealth by 150,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. DarioHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $96.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 374.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Aegis dropped their target price on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

