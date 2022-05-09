Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($3.58) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.58) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.79) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.88) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

MRTX opened at $56.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.61. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $195.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.36.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 144.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

