Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.12

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 306204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MITK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a market cap of $456.27 million, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $241,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

