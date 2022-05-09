Morgan Stanley Trims HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price to $539.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $645.00 to $539.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered HubSpot from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $667.08.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE:HUBS opened at $356.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $325.97 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.13 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $442.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.84.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 141.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after acquiring an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,886,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,495,000 after buying an additional 120,612 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.