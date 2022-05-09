Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Myers Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on MYE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

MYE opened at $23.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.23. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $853.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Myers Industries by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Myers Industries by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Myers Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myers Industries (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.