Navalign LLC Sells 142 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Navalign LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.9% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $274.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.34 and a 200-day moving average of $309.63. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

