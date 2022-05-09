Needham & Company LLC Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $500.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $667.08.

HUBS stock opened at $356.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $442.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.13 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $325.97 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,886,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

