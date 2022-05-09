Needham & Company LLC Trims Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Target Price to $50.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UBER. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.69.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,345,000. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 37,335 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

