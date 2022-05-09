NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for NerdWallet in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $8.20 on Monday. NerdWallet has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.71.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02).

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 61,106 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $598,838.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $852,925. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet (Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.