New Gold (NYSE:NGD) vs. Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Critical Comparison

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF – Get Rating) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Pelangio Exploration alerts:

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and New Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pelangio Exploration N/A -223.12% -139.59% New Gold 15.36% 8.64% 3.22%

31.4% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and New Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$1.34 million ($0.04) -1.73 New Gold $745.50 million 1.23 $140.60 million $0.17 7.94

New Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration. Pelangio Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Gold has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pelangio Exploration and New Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A New Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

New Gold has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 159.26%. Given New Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Gold is more favorable than Pelangio Exploration.

Summary

New Gold beats Pelangio Exploration on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pelangio Exploration Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

New Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.