Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,064,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Prudential worth $36,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Prudential by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

PUK stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.2372 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.36) to GBX 1,590 ($19.86) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.36) to GBX 1,475 ($18.43) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,304.67.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

