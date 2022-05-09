Northern Trust Corp Buys 60,550 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.36% of Amdocs worth $35,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs stock opened at $79.08 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Amdocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

