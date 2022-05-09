Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,876,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,445,518 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.6% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Apple worth $33,893,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $9,268,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $157.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.66. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

