Northern Trust Corp Has $35.44 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.51% of Starwood Property Trust worth $35,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,122,000 after acquiring an additional 146,927 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,669,000 after acquiring an additional 390,357 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 829,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 318,947 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 709,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 634,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $23.57 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

