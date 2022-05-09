Northern Trust Corp Has $35.96 Million Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,734 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of South Jersey Industries worth $35,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,902,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,600,000 after buying an additional 144,102 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,146,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,520,000 after purchasing an additional 105,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,828,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,713,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

