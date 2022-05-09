Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.46% of Planet Fitness worth $36,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $74.88 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.01.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.91.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

