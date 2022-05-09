Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Oatly Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

OTLY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 3.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is 7.37. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 3.18 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of 166.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 160.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 229,741 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 324,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 224,640 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

