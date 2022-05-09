OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.50 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,713 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. Apple makes up 8.7% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 45,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 101,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $157.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.