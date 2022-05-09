Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.72.

WING stock opened at $84.02 on Monday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Wingstop (Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.