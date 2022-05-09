Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

ORCC opened at $13.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.12. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 56,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 50,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.12%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

