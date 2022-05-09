Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.72.

Wingstop stock opened at $84.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.40. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.98.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Wingstop by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

