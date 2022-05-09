Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

