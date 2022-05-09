Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Purchases $54,859.68 in Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 13,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $54,859.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,581,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,736.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $4.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $203.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.13. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXSQ. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.