Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $8.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.86.

PKG stock opened at $162.47 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 404.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after buying an additional 78,284 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

