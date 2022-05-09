Papa John’s International, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $87.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.93. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $86.37 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The business had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.