Papa John’s International, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

PZZA opened at $87.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $86.37 and a 12-month high of $140.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -254.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

