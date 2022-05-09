PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

NYSE PKI opened at $147.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.37. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $137.13 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,666,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,687,835,000 after acquiring an additional 953,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,417,000 after acquiring an additional 583,525 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,630,283,000 after acquiring an additional 492,434 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,466,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,847,000 after acquiring an additional 349,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

