Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Personalis in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.58). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Personalis’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS.

Get Personalis alerts:

PSNL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of PSNL opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. Personalis has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative net margin of 101.49% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 1,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Personalis news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se purchased 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $487,930.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $45,921.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,715 shares of company stock worth $82,420 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Personalis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.