PHX Energy Services Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PHX Energy Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for PHX Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$105.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.00 million.

PHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$6.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.47. The firm has a market cap of C$329.40 million and a P/E ratio of 14.86. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.44 and a twelve month high of C$7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 107,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total transaction of C$660,767.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 638,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,930,786.82. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 64,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$387,419.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,182,902.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,546.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

