Ping Identity Holding Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ping Identity in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ping Identity’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PING has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

PING stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 849,027 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,311,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,956 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth $68,672,000. Keenan Capital LLC grew its position in Ping Identity by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,848,000 after buying an additional 591,691 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Ping Identity by 2.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,662,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,410,000 after buying an additional 57,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $783,106.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,920,868.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,564 shares of company stock worth $6,259,867 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

