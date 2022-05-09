Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Acquires £42,240 in Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) insider Alexa Coates purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of £42,240 ($52,767.02).

Shares of Polar Capital stock opened at GBX 523 ($6.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 581.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 678.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £524.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.86. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 504 ($6.30) and a one year high of GBX 951 ($11.88).

